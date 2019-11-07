Jacobs Baked Cheddar Biscuits Cheese 150G

DISGUSTAN EW
i opend tha bag right and i like saw all thes biscits and that and i wos all lik wot the frik i dont waont thes anymor so i threow tham in the bin lol
CONTAINS PALM OIL!
Used to buy these but won't now- they contain PALM OIL
Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Dried Powdered Cheese (11%, of which Cheddar 50%) (Milk), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Autolysed Yeast, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Natural Flavouring (Dried Yeast Extract, Potassium Chloride, Dried Cheese (Milk), Maltodextrin, Natural Flavourings, Dried Whey (Milk), Milk Protein), Dried Whey (Milk), Lactic Acid, Salt, Natural Flavourings
Store in a cool, dry place
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Biscuit (3.8g)
|Energy (kJ)
|2189
|83
|(kcal)
|525
|20
|Fat
|31.8g
|1.2g
|of which Saturates
|15.7g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|47.0g
|1.8g
|of which Sugars
|5.3g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|0.1g
|Protein
|10.8g
|0.4g
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.1g
|-
|-
