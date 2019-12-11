Ritz Cheese Crackers 200G
Offer
Product Description
- Cheese Flavoured Savoury Crackers
- 50% less saturated fat*
- *50 % less saturated fat than other savoury biscuits on average.
- Here at Ritz we like to keep things simple. Like our tasty little crackers made from good quality ingredients.
- And now we bake them to perfection with sunflower oil, to give every cracker that melt-in-the-mouth taste you love.
- So keep your munchtime simple too. Just grab a friend, tear open a box and reach in together.
- Because life's more fun when shared!
- Why not try the rest of our range
- Ritz The Original Mini
- Ritz The Original Crackers
- Ritz Breaks Original
- Some settling of contents may have occurred during transport.
- Melt-in-the-mouth cheese flavoured savoury crackers with the unique Ritz taste you'll love
- Versatile and suitable for any occasion, whether you top them or eat them out of the box
- A must have for any family get-together
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil 20 %, Cheese Powder 5.2 %, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates), Salt, Dried Yeast, Sugar, Flavourings (contains Milk), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate), Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg, Sesame
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place.For best before date, see top of box.
Number of uses
Pack = 8 x servings (25 g). 25 g ≈ 7 crackers
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|25 g (approx. 7 crackers)
|%RI** / 25 g (approx. 7 crackers)
|Energy
|2066 kJ
|517 kJ
|-
|494 kcal
|123 kcal
|6 %
|Fat
|24 g
|6.1 g
|9 %
|of which Saturates
|4.2 g
|1.1 g
|6 %
|Carbohydrate
|58 g
|14 g
|5 %
|of which Sugars
|3.1 g
|0.8 g
|1 %
|Fibre
|2.4 g
|0.6 g
|-
|Protein
|9.2 g
|2.3 g
|5 %
|Salt
|1.38 g
|0.35 g
|6 %
|**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
