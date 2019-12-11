By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ritz Crackers 200G

Ritz Crackers 200G
£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

Each 25 g serving contains (Approx 7 crackers)
  • Energy513 kJ 122 kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.8 g
    8%
  • Saturates0.7 g
    4%
  • Sugars2.1 g
    2%
  • Salt0.33 g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2051 kJ

Product Description

  • Savoury Crackers
  • 70% less saturated fat*
  • *70% less saturated fat than other savoury biscuits on average.
  • Here at Ritz we like to keep things simple. Like our tasty little crackers made from good quality ingredients.
  • And now we bake them to perfection with sunflower oil, to give every cracker that melt-in-the-mouth taste you love.
  • So keep your munchtime simple too. Just grab a friend, tear open a box and reach in together.
  • Because life's more fun when shared!
  • Why not try the rest of our range
  • Ritz The Original Mini
  • Ritz Baked with Tomato & Herbs
  • Ritz Breaks Original
  • Some settling of contents may have occurred during transport.
  • Melt-in-the-mouth flavoured savoury crackers with the unique Ritz taste you'll love
  • Versatile and suitable for any occasion, whether you top them or eat them out of the box
  • A must have for any family get-together
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil 22 %, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphates, Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates), Salt, Barley Malt Flour, Dried Yeast

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg, Milk, Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For best before date, see top of box.

Number of uses

Pack = 7 x 25 g servings

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • We would love to hear from you on
  • 0800 783 7106 UK only
  • 1800 600 858 Ireland only

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g 25 g (approx. 7 crackers)%RI** / 25 g (approx. 7 crackers)
Energy 2051 kJ513 kJ
-490 kcal122 kcal6 %
Fat 23 g5.8 g8 %
of which Saturates 2.6 g0.7 g4 %
Carbohydrate 62 g16 g6 %
of which Sugars 8.3 g2.1 g2 %
Fibre 2.2 g0.6 g-
Protein 7.2 g1.8 g4 %
Salt 1.30 g0.33 g6 %
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Yum

5 stars

Exquisite taste, not dry at all. Perfect mixed with the hot off the juul after

Won't be buying these again!

1 stars

Ritz were always our preferred cracker with certain cheeses. They've now changed the recipe and they taste awful - disgusting flavour - really taste "off" - even though were new packets. We opened two packets just to check! Did they really taste test these with consumers???? Never buying these again!

Doesn't taste the same

2 stars

Tastes different from the original. Not good.

The last packet I had didn't taste fresh! So I'll

3 stars

The last packet I had didn't taste fresh! So I'll see how these ones are

