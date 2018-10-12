Tesco Poppy & Sesame Thins 150G

Low Calorie but Tasty
I Buy these each week as they are Low in Calories and have low carbs. There crispy and tastly
The best crackers ever!
I’ve akways enjoyed this product. They are the tastiest crackers with cheese and are nicer than any other and I have tried many!
My husband’s hooked
Lovely on their own or with cheese
Great taste & texture
I love the Tesco brands & these don’t disappoint
Top Cracker
Very tasty crackers, love them with some cream cheese and lumpfish caviar
I absolutely adore these....so tasty!
Great taste!
Bought these to go with a cheese and salami meat selection, really complimented everything