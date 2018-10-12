By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Poppy & Sesame Thins 150G

5(7)Write a review
Tesco Poppy & Sesame Thins 150G
£ 0.89
£0.59/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy82kJ 20kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2054kJ / 490kcal

Product Description

  • Biscuits with poppy and sesame seeds.
  • CRISP & SAVOURY Baked golden brown for a versatile snack. Our bakery has been making biscuits and crackers in Northern England for more than 100 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation they use classic recipes and introduce new – making them the best they can be.
  • Our bakery has been making biscuits and crackers in Northern England for more than 100 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation they use classic recipes and introduce new - making them the best they can be.
  • Crisp & savoury
  • Baked golden brown for a versatile snack
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Poppy Seeds (4%), Sesame Seeds (4%), Salt, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Yeast, Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain milk.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains approx. 36 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (4g)
Energy2054kJ / 490kcal82kJ / 20kcal
Fat20.9g0.8g
Saturates7.5g0.3g
Carbohydrate63.0g2.5g
Sugars3.2g0.1g
Fibre4.7g0.2g
Protein10.1g0.4g
Salt1.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Low Calorie but Tasty

5 stars

I Buy these each week as they are Low in Calories and have low carbs. There crispy and tastly

The best crackers ever!

5 stars

I’ve akways enjoyed this product. They are the tastiest crackers with cheese and are nicer than any other and I have tried many!

My husband’s hooked

5 stars

Lovely on their own or with cheese

Great taste & texture

5 stars

I love the Tesco brands & these don’t disappoint

Top Cracker

5 stars

Very tasty crackers, love them with some cream cheese and lumpfish caviar

I absolutely adore these....so tasty!

5 stars

Great taste!

5 stars

Bought these to go with a cheese and salami meat selection, really complimented everything

