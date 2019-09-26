By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Jacobs Cornish Wafers 150G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Jacobs Cornish Wafers 150G
£ 1.19
£0.79/100g
Each cracker (8.6g) contains
  • Energy189 kJ 45 kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.07g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Light and Flaky Puffed Crackers
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • Light & flaky
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Wheat Starch, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container. For Best Before, please see side of pack.

Number of uses

Typical number of crackers per pack: 18

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Jacob's Bakery,
  • P.O. Box 8026,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 9AE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy our product in perfect condition. Please contact us on our Careline if you have any comments or feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 08081 449454
  • Mail:
  • Jacob's Bakery,
  • Consumer Services Department,
  • Freepost RLXB-ZKBK-ZREZ,
  • P.O. Box 8026,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 9AE,
  • UK.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cracker (8.6g)
Energy (kJ)2202189
(kcal)52745
Fat 28.8g2.5g
of which Saturates 13.8g1.2g
Carbohydrate 56.7g4.9g
of which Sugars 1.0g0.1g
Fibre 3.0g0.3g
Protein 8.9g0.8g
Salt 0.83g0.07g
Typical number of crackers per pack: 18--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lighter tastier cracker

5 stars

Much prefer these to the usual Jacobs crackers lighter but not crumbly.

Helpful little swaps

Carrs Table Water Biscuits 125G

£ 1.19
£0.95/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here