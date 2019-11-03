By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jacobs Butter Puffs 200G

1(1)Write a review
image 1 of Jacobs Butter Puffs 200G
£ 1.49
£0.75/100g
Each biscuit (10.7g) contains
  • Energy225 kJ 54 kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.10g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Light and Flaky Biscuits
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Wheat Starch, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container. For Best Before see front of pack.

Number of uses

Typical number of biscuits per pack: 19

Name and address

  • Jacob's Bakery,
  • Freepost RLXB-ZKBK-ZREZ,
  • P.O. Box 8026,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 9AE,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 08081 449454
  • Mail:
  • Jacob's Bakery,
  • Consumer Services Department,
  • Freepost RLXB-ZKBK-ZREZ,
  • P.O. Box 8026,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 9AE,
  • UK.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Biscuit (10.7g)
Energy (kJ)2101225
(kcal)50254
Fat 24.8g2.6g
of which Saturates 11.8g1.3g
Carbohydrate 59.0g6.3g
of which Sugars 1.1g0.1g
Fibre 3.1g0.3g
Protein 9.3g1.0g
Salt 0.93g0.10g
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 19--

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Should be called Palm Oil Puffs

1 stars

Why are these biscuits called Butter Puffs? They're made with PALM OIL! I'm surprised they don't violate trading descriptions.

