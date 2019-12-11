Tuc Snack Cracker 150G

- Energy107kJ 26 kcal1%
- Fat1.5g2%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars0.3g<1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Salted Savoury Snack Biscuits
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Glucose Syrup, Barley and Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Whole Egg, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Sodium Metabisulphite)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Sesame Seeds, Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container.
Number of uses
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 31
Name and address
- Jacob's Bakery,
- Freepost RLXB-ZKBK-ZREZ,
- P.O. Box 8026,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 9AE,
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5 pm) UK 08081 449454
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Biscuit (4.9g)
|Energy (kJ)
|2185
|107
|(kcal)
|523
|26
|Fat
|30.2g
|1.5g
|of which Saturates
|13.9g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|54.6g
|2.7g
|of which Sugars
|6.6g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|0.1g
|Protein
|7.0g
|0.3g
|Salt
|2.4g
|0.1g
|Typical number of biscuits per pack: 31
