By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tuc Snack Cracker 150G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tuc Snack Cracker 150G
£ 1.39
£0.93/100g
Each biscuit (4.9g) contains
  • Energy107kJ 26 kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Salted Savoury Snack Biscuits
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Glucose Syrup, Barley and Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Whole Egg, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Sodium Metabisulphite)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Typical number of biscuits per pack: 31

Name and address

  • Jacob's Bakery,
  • Freepost RLXB-ZKBK-ZREZ,
  • P.O. Box 8026,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 9AE,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5 pm) UK 08081 449454
  • Mail:
  • Jacob's Bakery,
  • Consumer Services Department,
  • Freepost RLXB-ZKBK-ZREZ,
  • P.O. Box 8026,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 9AE,
  • UK.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Biscuit (4.9g)
Energy (kJ) 2185107
(kcal)52326
Fat 30.2g1.5g
of which Saturates 13.9g0.7g
Carbohydrate 54.6g2.7g
of which Sugars 6.6g0.3g
Fibre 2.7g0.1g
Protein 7.0g0.3g
Salt 2.4g0.1g
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 31--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Ritz Crackers 200G

£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

Offer

Jacobs Baked Cheddar Biscuits Cheese 150G

£ 1.29
£0.86/100g

Tesco Cream Crackers 300G

£ 0.40
£0.13/100g

Jacob's Hovis Digestives Biscuits 250G

£ 0.89
£0.36/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here