Tesco High Baked Water Biscuits 200G

Tesco High Baked Water Biscuits 200G
£ 0.65
£0.33/100g
One biscuit
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1747kJ / 413kcal

Product Description

  • High baked water biscuit.
  • HIGH BAKED Baked to an authentic recipe so they're firm and extra crispy. Our bakery has been making biscuits and crackers in Northern England for more than 100 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation they use classic recipes and introduce new – making them the best they can be.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain sesame seeds.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 37 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (5.4g)
Energy1747kJ / 413kcal94kJ / 22kcal
Fat6.6g0.4g
Saturates2.9g0.2g
Carbohydrate77.4g4.2g
Sugars2.0g0.1g
Fibre2.7g0.1g
Protein9.7g0.5g
Salt1.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Hard and crunchy nice for lunchy

4 stars

Hard, thin and crunchy- and I like them a lot. Lots of crunch for not many calories. Nice with cream cheese and tomatoes or marmite.

Its cheaper than others. Prefer large and less har

2 stars

Its cheaper than others. Prefer large and less hard water biscuits.

They used to be high baked, but recently if anythi

2 stars

They used to be high baked, but recently if anything under baked to the point where they offend the trade description_high baked. Also tasteless compared with the earlier product

Anaemic

2 stars

I have had these a couple of times now and they are not ' high baked ' at all.....very anaemic !

As good as branded water biscuits

5 stars

These are loved by my children and they are much cheaper than Carrs

Even my kids love it..

4 stars

Great product. Great for lunch or even just a quick snack.

Lovely crackers

5 stars

Bought these because my wife likes these crackers. I usually go for cream crackers but I tried these and really enjoyed them. They are crispy and tasty and enhanced the flavour of the cheese I was eating.

Water biscuits

3 stars

While these biscuits are very nice they are too pale to be called high baked I would prefer them to be darker which would give them a more intense flavour.

Great biscuit for cheese and savoury dips - and so cheap!

5 stars

It’s a favourite on my shopping list!!

Not high baked

3 stars

Despite these being high baked they are a little soft and not crunchy as some others are.

