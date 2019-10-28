Tesco High Baked Water Biscuits 200G

Hard and crunchy nice for lunchy
Hard, thin and crunchy- and I like them a lot. Lots of crunch for not many calories. Nice with cream cheese and tomatoes or marmite.
Its cheaper than others. Prefer large and less har
Its cheaper than others. Prefer large and less hard water biscuits.
They used to be high baked, but recently if anythi
They used to be high baked, but recently if anything under baked to the point where they offend the trade description_high baked. Also tasteless compared with the earlier product
Anaemic
I have had these a couple of times now and they are not ' high baked ' at all.....very anaemic !
As good as branded water biscuits
These are loved by my children and they are much cheaper than Carrs
Even my kids love it..
Great product. Great for lunch or even just a quick snack.
Lovely crackers
Bought these because my wife likes these crackers. I usually go for cream crackers but I tried these and really enjoyed them. They are crispy and tasty and enhanced the flavour of the cheese I was eating.
Water biscuits
While these biscuits are very nice they are too pale to be called high baked I would prefer them to be darker which would give them a more intense flavour.
Great biscuit for cheese and savoury dips - and so cheap!
It’s a favourite on my shopping list!!
Not high baked
Despite these being high baked they are a little soft and not crunchy as some others are.