Jacobs Cream Crackers 300G

4(2)Write a review
£ 1.19
£0.40/100g
Each cracker (8g) contains
  • Energy148 kJ 35 kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Cream Crackers
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • Source of fibre
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 300g
Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Typical number of crackers per pack: 37

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Jacob's,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 08081 449454
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost Jacob's.
  • (Outside UK): Jacob's Consumer Services,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cracker (8g)
Energy (kJ)1851148
(kcal)44035
Fat 13.5g1.1g
of which Saturates 6.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate 67.7g5.4g
of which Sugars 1.4g0.1g
Fibre 3.8g0.3g
Protein 10.0g0.8g
Salt 1.3g0.1g
Typical number of crackers per pack: 37--

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

good for a snack

3 stars

good for a snack

Simply the best.

5 stars

I buy these for my brother who eats them every day with cheshire cheese on! They are the best.

