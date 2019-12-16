By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Milk Chocolate Digestive 300G

4.5(41)Write a review
Tesco Milk Chocolate Digestive 300G
£ 0.60
£0.20/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy364kJ 87kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars4.3g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2140kJ / 511kcal

Product Description

  • Digestive biscuits half coated in milk chocolate.
  • Crumbly & Crunchy Generously dipped in silky chocolate for a dunkable treat
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Milk Chocolate (30%), Palm Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sugar, Demerara Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Salt.

Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Sal Fat, Palm Oil, Shea Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain barley and oats.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

18 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gone biscuit (17g)
Energy2140kJ / 511kcal364kJ / 87kcal
Fat25.8g4.4g
Saturates13.3g2.3g
Carbohydrate61.6g10.5g
Sugars25.0g4.3g
Fibre2.6g0.4g
Protein6.9g1.2g
Salt0.8g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

41 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Yummy

5 stars

Better than the more expensive ones. Perfect

superb

5 stars

good value and tasty... good to have it during lectures haha

Contains palm oil.

1 stars

This product contains palm oil. Tesco’s, please please STOP using palm oil in your products. PLEASE!

Fab biscuits try these

5 stars

These are actually nicer than the leading brand definitely recommend biscuit consistency is just right but very generous with there signature Tesco chocolate

Try these before you try McVities

5 stars

Great quality digestives... better than most!

Don't change this recipe!

5 stars

Best choc digestive ever! Lovely thick chocolate and nice tasting throughout.

Very tasty!

5 stars

Just as good as mcvities!

I make sure there is Chocolate Digestive in the cupboard.

5 stars

I find the Tesco's Chocolate Digestive Biscuit's are just right with Tea or Coffee, Yum.

Excellent product and value love them

5 stars

Taste absolutely great and price love the service of home delivery excellent

Best Chocolate Biscuits EVER!

5 stars

We love these biscuits, the chocolate is thick and the biscuits are nice and crumbly!!

1-10 of 41 reviews

