Tunnocks Milk Chocolate Teacakes 6X24g

£ 1.00
£0.69/100g
Each Biscuit (24g) Contains
  • Energy442 kJ 106 kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars8.6g
    10%
  • Salt0.17g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1840 kJ

Product Description

  • A delicious biscuit base topped with marshmallow and covered with real milk chocolate
  • Why not try our Dark Chocolate Teacakes?
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 144g

Information

Ingredients

Mallow 38% (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Egg Albumen), Milk Chocolate 34% (Sugar, Cocoa Solids (min. 25%), Milk Solids (min. 14%), Blend of Palm Oil and Shea Butter, Emulsifier- Soya Lecithin (E322), Flavouring), Biscuit 28% Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Blend of Palm and Rapeseed Oils, Sugar, Chocolate (Cocoa Solids (min 25%), Milk Solids (min 14%)), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate and Disodium Diphosphate (E450))

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry, cool placeBest Before Date on Front of Pack

Name and address

  • Thomas Tunnock Ltd.,
  • 34 Old Mill Road,
  • Uddingston,
  • G71 7HH,
  • Scotland.

Net Contents

6 x 24g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Biscuit 24gReference Intakes*%RI*
Energy 1840 kJ442 kJ8400 kJ
-440 kcal106 kcal2000 kcal5 %
Fat 19.2 g4.6 g70 g7 %
Of which saturates 10.5 g2.5 g20 g13 %
Carbohydrates 61.9 g14.9 g260 g6 %
Of which sugars 36.0 g8.6 g90 g10 %
Fibre 2.4 g0.6 g--
Protein 4.9 g1.2 g50 g3 %
Salt 0.70 g0.17 g6 g3 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Very morish

5 stars

I love these.

Give Tunnocks teacakes a miss.

1 stars

Tunnocks tea cakes are smaller than they used to be and tasted rather poor.

