Tunnocks Milk Chocolate Teacakes 6X24g

Very morish
I love these.
Give Tunnocks teacakes a miss.
Tunnocks tea cakes are smaller than they used to be and tasted rather poor.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1840 kJ
Mallow 38% (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Egg Albumen), Milk Chocolate 34% (Sugar, Cocoa Solids (min. 25%), Milk Solids (min. 14%), Blend of Palm Oil and Shea Butter, Emulsifier- Soya Lecithin (E322), Flavouring), Biscuit 28% Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Blend of Palm and Rapeseed Oils, Sugar, Chocolate (Cocoa Solids (min 25%), Milk Solids (min 14%)), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate and Disodium Diphosphate (E450))
Store in a dry, cool placeBest Before Date on Front of Pack
6 x 24g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Biscuit 24g
|Reference Intakes*
|%RI*
|Energy
|1840 kJ
|442 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|440 kcal
|106 kcal
|2000 kcal
|5 %
|Fat
|19.2 g
|4.6 g
|70 g
|7 %
|Of which saturates
|10.5 g
|2.5 g
|20 g
|13 %
|Carbohydrates
|61.9 g
|14.9 g
|260 g
|6 %
|Of which sugars
|36.0 g
|8.6 g
|90 g
|10 %
|Fibre
|2.4 g
|0.6 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|4.9 g
|1.2 g
|50 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0.70 g
|0.17 g
|6 g
|3 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019