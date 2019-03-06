By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jacobs Hovis Digestives 250G

image 1 of Jacobs Hovis Digestives 250G
£ 0.89
£0.36/100g
Each biscuit (12g)
  • Energy241 kJ 57 kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.4g
    3%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Wheatmeal Biscuits
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Sugar, Wheatgerm (5%), Raising Agents: E500, E503, Salt, Dried Whey (Milk), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container. For Best Before See Side of Pack

Number of uses

Typical number of biscuits per pack: 21

Name and address

  • The Hovis Team c/o Jacob's Bakery,
  • Freepost RLXB-ZKBK-ZREZ,
  • PO Box 8026,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 9AE,

Return to

  • Queries or Comments?
  • We'd love to hear from you. If you've any question or comments, please do get in touch.
  • 0808 1449454 (between Mon - Fri 9am to 5pm)
  • www.unitedbiscuits.com
  • The Hovis Team c/o Jacob's Bakery,
  • Consumer Services Department,
  • Freepost RLXB-ZKBK-ZREZ,
  • PO Box 8026,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 9AE,
  • UK.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Biscuit (12g)% Reference Intake*
Energy (kJ)20072413%
(kcal)47957
Fat 20.1g2.4g3%
of which Saturates9.4g1.1g6%
Carbohydrate 64.9g7.8g3%
of which Sugars 18.9g2.3g3%
Fibre 3.0g0.4g
Protein 8.0g1.0g2%
Salt 1.1g0.1g2%
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 21---
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Delicious!

5 stars

The BEST digestives! No too sweet, cute design..perfect by themselves or with cheese or some jam. Love them!

