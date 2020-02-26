Tesco Rich Tea Finger Biscuits 250G

Usually broken
These are very nice little biscuits but are nearly always broken
Small but perfectly formed.
I buy these biscuits because they are great with a cup of coffee and don't sabotage my weight loss!
Rich tea fingers
Great biscuit lower in calories n quite nice with cheese spread so makes a nice sweet/savoury snack
Taste great!
These biscuits are excellent value for money and to me indistinguishable from other brands...
A tasty biscuit, without being high in fat.
Found out at Slimming World how many of these you could eat for your syns for the day. Would recommend them for other biscuitholics
Perfect for dunking.
They are gone ... everyone who dropped in for tea, saw me dunking.. Without any encouragement, they all became Dunkers. They Will Be Back : D
Lovely biscuits to dunk !
Always buy multiple packets and only 1 sin on Slimming World!!
Lovely biscuits!
I order these most weeks and my kids love them
great biscuits
I bought these as they are plain but my granson likes them also
Better than the regular brand!
Light, crisp and very Nice!