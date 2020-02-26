By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Rich Tea Finger Biscuits 250G

4.5(27)Write a review
Tesco Rich Tea Finger Biscuits 250G
£ 0.56
£0.22/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy97kJ 23kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1935kJ / 460kcal

Product Description

  • Rich tea finger biscuits.
  • SMOOTH & SNAPPY Carefully baked for a dunkable, lightly malty treat. Our bakers have been baking biscuits for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes – and making them the best they can be.
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Barley Malt Extract, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.,

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 50 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (5g)
Energy1935kJ / 460kcal97kJ / 23kcal
Fat14.7g0.7g
Saturates6.7g0.3g
Carbohydrate73.4g3.7g
Sugars18.1g0.9g
Fibre2.2g0.1g
Protein7.4g0.4g
Salt0.9g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

27 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Usually broken

4 stars

These are very nice little biscuits but are nearly always broken

Small but perfectly formed.

5 stars

I buy these biscuits because they are great with a cup of coffee and don't sabotage my weight loss!

Rich tea fingers

5 stars

Great biscuit lower in calories n quite nice with cheese spread so makes a nice sweet/savoury snack

Taste great!

5 stars

These biscuits are excellent value for money and to me indistinguishable from other brands...

A tasty biscuit, without being high in fat.

5 stars

Found out at Slimming World how many of these you could eat for your syns for the day. Would recommend them for other biscuitholics

Perfect for dunking.

4 stars

They are gone ... everyone who dropped in for tea, saw me dunking.. Without any encouragement, they all became Dunkers. They Will Be Back : D

Lovely biscuits to dunk !

5 stars

Always buy multiple packets and only 1 sin on Slimming World!!

Lovely biscuits!

5 stars

I order these most weeks and my kids love them

great biscuits

5 stars

I bought these as they are plain but my granson likes them also

Better than the regular brand!

5 stars

Light, crisp and very Nice!

1-10 of 27 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

