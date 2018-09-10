By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mcvitie Rich Tea Biscuits 300G

5(1)Write a review
Mcvitie Rich Tea Biscuits 300G
£ 1.00
£0.33/100g
Each biscuit (8.3g) contains
  • Energy160 kJ 38 kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.10g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Crisp Biscuits
  • www.123healthybalance.com

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Biscuit Manufacturers United Biscuits (UK) Limited, Hayes

  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeOnce opened, store in an airtight container

Number of uses

Typical number of biscuits per pack: 36

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Freepost McVitie's.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372.
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Biscuit (8.3g)
Energy (kJ)1929160
(kcal)45938
Fat 15.5g1.3g
of which Saturates 1.5g0.1g
Carbohydrate 71.3g5.9g
of which Sugars 20.2g1.7g
Fibre 2.9g0.2g
Protein 7.0g0.6g
Salt 0.90g0.10g
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 36--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

palm oil free

5 stars

hurray biscuits without palm oil wish everyone would follow the same enviromental path

