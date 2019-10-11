Tesco Nice Biscuits 200G

good taste and price
good taste and price
FOR THE SON
MY SON LOVES NICE BISCUITS BUT WILL ONLY EAT TESCO OWN
Great price and taste
I buy this for myself and my grandson who would rather eat this then a chocolate biscuit. Go down well with a cup of tea
my son's favourite biscuit
My son says Tesco's Nice biscuits are just as good as any other make and better value
Tasty
Bought these as a treat for hubby loved them! Think they'll be on the shopping list again
Delicious!
Great value, great flavour!
The whole family loves this biscuits
I regularly buy these biscuits.
Good value
My granddaughter loves these biscuits
Irresistible!
Really yummy! You can’t have just one! The whole family like them!
scrumy
very moorish