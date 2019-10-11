By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Nice Biscuits 200G

4.5(16)Write a review
Tesco Nice Biscuits 200G
£ 0.45
£0.23/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy172kJ 41kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2098kJ / 501kcal

Product Description

  • Nice biscuits.
  • CRISP & COCONUTTY. A classic treat, lightly dusted with sugar crystals. Our bakers have been baking biscuits for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes – and making them the best they can be.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Desiccated Coconut (7%), Wheat Starch, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Whole Milk, Salt, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

24 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy2098kJ / 501kcal172kJ / 41kcal
Fat24.3g2.0g
Saturates12.8g1.0g
Carbohydrate61.8g5.1g
Sugars16.3g1.3g
Fibre4.3g0.4g
Protein6.7g0.5g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

16 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

good taste and price

5 stars

good taste and price

FOR THE SON

5 stars

MY SON LOVES NICE BISCUITS BUT WILL ONLY EAT TESCO OWN

Great price and taste

4 stars

I buy this for myself and my grandson who would rather eat this then a chocolate biscuit. Go down well with a cup of tea

my son's favourite biscuit

5 stars

My son says Tesco's Nice biscuits are just as good as any other make and better value

Tasty

5 stars

Bought these as a treat for hubby loved them! Think they'll be on the shopping list again

Delicious!

5 stars

Great value, great flavour!

The whole family loves this biscuits

5 stars

I regularly buy these biscuits.

Good value

5 stars

My granddaughter loves these biscuits

Irresistible!

5 stars

Really yummy! You can’t have just one! The whole family like them!

scrumy

5 stars

very moorish

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

