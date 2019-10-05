Tesco Shortcake Biscuits 200G

I get these for my husband they are low in sugar I
I get these for my husband they are low in sugar I wish their was more low sugar products on offer for diet controlled diabetics
Best tasting very good price
We get them every weak
Very tasty and great value
I bought this a couple of weeks ago and was happy I did, very tasty and very good value
Yummee
Love the taste
Good Value and Quality
Lovely tasting biscuits, great value product. Family love them.
Family favourite
A usual buy.
Good value
Tesco very good value and tesco food of good quality
It's a biscuit and realy nice
It's a biscuit and realy nice
Firm favourite
These biscuits are my husbands favourite - and excellent value for money
as usual biscuits were tasty crisp and fresh a ple
as usual biscuits were tasty crisp and fresh a pleasure to eat