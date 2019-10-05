By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Shortcake Biscuits 200G

4.5(32)Write a review
Tesco Shortcake Biscuits 200G
£ 0.45
£0.23/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy224kJ 53kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2034kJ / 485kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcake biscuits.
  • LIGHT & CRUMBLY. Carefully baked for a dunkable golden treat. Our bakers have been baking biscuits for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes – and making them the best they can be.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Sugar, Maize Flour, Glucose Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

18 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2034kJ / 485kcal224kJ / 53kcal
Fat21.0g2.3g
Saturates9.6g1.1g
Carbohydrate66.3g7.3g
Sugars16.9g1.9g
Fibre1.8g0.2g
Protein6.8g0.7g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 18 servings.--
As Sold.--

32 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

I get these for my husband they are low in sugar I

5 stars

I get these for my husband they are low in sugar I wish their was more low sugar products on offer for diet controlled diabetics

Best tasting very good price

5 stars

We get them every weak

Very tasty and great value

4 stars

I bought this a couple of weeks ago and was happy I did, very tasty and very good value

Yummee

5 stars

Love the taste

Good Value and Quality

5 stars

Lovely tasting biscuits, great value product. Family love them.

Family favourite

5 stars

A usual buy.

Good value

5 stars

Tesco very good value and tesco food of good quality

It's a biscuit and realy nice

5 stars

It's a biscuit and realy nice

Firm favourite

5 stars

These biscuits are my husbands favourite - and excellent value for money

as usual biscuits were tasty crisp and fresh a ple

5 stars

as usual biscuits were tasty crisp and fresh a pleasure to eat

1-10 of 32 reviews

