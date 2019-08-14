By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Shorties Biscuits 300G

5(12)Write a review
Tesco Shorties Biscuits 300G
£ 0.72
£0.24/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy271kJ 65kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2088kJ / 498kcal

Product Description

  • Shorties biscuits.
  • LIGHT & CRUMBLY. Carefully baked for a golden treat sprinkled with sugar. Our bakers have been baking biscuits for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes – and making them the best they can be.
  • LIGHT & CRUMBLY. Carefully baked for a golden treat sprinkled with sugar. Our bakers have been baking biscuits for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes – and making them the best they can be.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Sugar, Oatmeal, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

23 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2088kJ / 498kcal271kJ / 65kcal
Fat23.3g3.0g
Saturates10.9g1.4g
Carbohydrate64.6g8.4g
Sugars20.7g2.7g
Fibre1.9g0.2g
Protein6.6g0.9g
Salt0.7g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 23 servings.--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Bring them Back!

5 stars

these are scrumptious, I have been waiting too long for them to reappear online. :-)

Creamy Sweet Butterscotch Taste

5 stars

Very Addictive

Good quality crumbly biscuits with a crunch of sug

5 stars

Good quality crumbly biscuits with a crunch of sugar making an absolutely delicous flavour I cannoy resist. These are my favourite biscuits for ages.

Great Biscuit, Economical to buy with a Fab taste

5 stars

I love these biscuits, they are a lovely taste, economical to buy and are great with a Cup of Tea, all the family love these biscuits and I usually buy 3/4 packets at a time as they do not stay in the Biscuit Jar for long, they are nice size, shape and texture, I am glad that they are available again as there was a time when you did not have them, and I was stumped as to what to buy as an alternative, but they are back and just fabulous, Excellent biscuit and price

Great taste!

5 stars

These are one of my favourites. I find the taste and texture excellent as is the value.

Touching shortbread

5 stars

I brought these as just a try out and found them absolutely yummy, they are very much shortbread very crumbly. They now go in my shop regularly.

Great flavour

5 stars

We buy these all the time we love them

Great value, tasty and lovely with tea!

4 stars

Looking for a biscuit that has a crunch, can dunk and has a flavour, you can't go far wrong with these shorties

Really tasty

4 stars

I brought these to try for a change and really liked them,would recommend.

Great taste

5 stars

Once I bought it, and tasted it, always been reordered.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

