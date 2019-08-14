Tesco Shorties Biscuits 300G

Bring them Back!
these are scrumptious, I have been waiting too long for them to reappear online. :-)
Creamy Sweet Butterscotch Taste
Very Addictive
Good quality crumbly biscuits with a crunch of sugar making an absolutely delicous flavour I cannoy resist. These are my favourite biscuits for ages.
Great Biscuit, Economical to buy with a Fab taste
I love these biscuits, they are a lovely taste, economical to buy and are great with a Cup of Tea, all the family love these biscuits and I usually buy 3/4 packets at a time as they do not stay in the Biscuit Jar for long, they are nice size, shape and texture, I am glad that they are available again as there was a time when you did not have them, and I was stumped as to what to buy as an alternative, but they are back and just fabulous, Excellent biscuit and price
Great taste!
These are one of my favourites. I find the taste and texture excellent as is the value.
Touching shortbread
I brought these as just a try out and found them absolutely yummy, they are very much shortbread very crumbly. They now go in my shop regularly.
Great flavour
We buy these all the time we love them
Great value, tasty and lovely with tea!
Looking for a biscuit that has a crunch, can dunk and has a flavour, you can't go far wrong with these shorties
Really tasty
I brought these to try for a change and really liked them,would recommend.
Great taste
Once I bought it, and tasted it, always been reordered.