Tesco Garibaldi Biscuits 200G

£ 0.85
£0.43/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy172kJ 41kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars3.7g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1719kJ / 408kcal

Product Description

  • Sugar coated glazed biscuits filled with currants.
  • SOFT & FRUITY Packed with fruity currants and finished with a golden glaze.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Currants (39%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Wheat Starch, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Sugar, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (10g)
Energy1719kJ / 408kcal172kJ / 41kcal
Fat10.5g1.1g
Saturates4.8g0.5g
Carbohydrate72.2g7.2g
Sugars36.8g3.7g
Fibre2.5g0.3g
Protein4.9g0.5g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Fruitilicious

5 stars

I find these to be a lovely fruity Garibaldi. I could eat the whole packet in one go!

do not waste your money

1 stars

no taste whatsoever

very tasty

5 stars

I always look for garibaldi biscuits when away from home

Lovely taste

5 stars

These are a lovely tasting biscuit. Always crisp and fruity. They are my partners favourite.

Very Disappointed

1 stars

They used to be a favourite years back, but they must have changed the recipe. These were awful. Bland and soft. I fed the birds with half of them. Learn how to make proper garibaldis Tesco!

Biscuits of choice

5 stars

This Garibaldi biscuit is probably the best Garibaldi on the market -- DON'T BUY THEM that way there will be more on the shelf for me. A mixture of fruit and hard biscuit made softer by dunking in a nice cup of Tea

Myself and my family very happy with my biscuits

5 stars

Myself and my family very happy with my biscuits

Good Quality

5 stars

These Garibaldi biscuits are lovely I normally buy these every week

Great

5 stars

Enjoyable with a cup of tea or coffee

I love these.

5 stars

These biscuits were around when I was growing up; my parents introduced these to the family, can be eaten at any time during the day or evening

