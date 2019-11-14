Tesco Garibaldi Biscuits 200G

Fruitilicious
I find these to be a lovely fruity Garibaldi. I could eat the whole packet in one go!
do not waste your money
no taste whatsoever
very tasty
I always look for garibaldi biscuits when away from home
Lovely taste
These are a lovely tasting biscuit. Always crisp and fruity. They are my partners favourite.
Very Disappointed
They used to be a favourite years back, but they must have changed the recipe. These were awful. Bland and soft. I fed the birds with half of them. Learn how to make proper garibaldis Tesco!
Biscuits of choice
This Garibaldi biscuit is probably the best Garibaldi on the market -- DON'T BUY THEM that way there will be more on the shelf for me. A mixture of fruit and hard biscuit made softer by dunking in a nice cup of Tea
Myself and my family very happy with my biscuits
Good Quality
These Garibaldi biscuits are lovely I normally buy these every week
Great
Enjoyable with a cup of tea or coffee
I love these.
These biscuits were around when I was growing up; my parents introduced these to the family, can be eaten at any time during the day or evening