Fox's Party Rings Biscuits 125G

- Energy101kJ 24kcal1%
- Fat0.8g1%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars1.7g2%
- Salt0.03g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1601kJ
Product Description
- Iced Shortcake Rings
- Make everyday a party with Party Rings.
- These colourful, crunchy, iced ring biscuits are the perfect sweet treat for fun-loving little fingers!
- Lovingly Baked since 1853
- Fox's have been baking delicious biscuits for over 160 years.
- Have you tried... Fox's Party Rings Minis
- Natural colours
- Derived from fruit and vegetables
- No artificial flavours or preservatives
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Colours: Safflower Concentrate, Radish Concentrate, Apple Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate, Hibiscus Concentrate, Salt, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Raising Agents: Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Glycerine, Flavouring, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Hydrolysed Wheat Gluten, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, place in an airtight container.For best before see front of pack.
Number of uses
Approximately 20 servings per pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Fox's Biscuits,
- Wellington Street,
- Batley,
- West Yorkshire,
- WF17 5JE.
Return to
- If you have any feedback on our products we would love to hear from you. Simply contact us at:
- Fox's Biscuits,
- Wellington Street,
- Batley,
- West Yorkshire,
- WF17 5JE.
- Freephone (UK) 0800 591 886 Mon-Fri 9am-4.30pm
- careline@foxs-biscuits.co.uk
- www.foxs-biscuits.co.uk
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per biscuit
|RI*
|% RI* per biscuit
|Energy
|1601kJ
|101kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|381kcal
|24kcal
|2000kcal
|1%
|Fat
|12g
|0.8g
|70g
|1%
|of which saturates
|5.7g
|0.4g
|20g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|61g
|3.8g
|260g
|2%
|of which sugars
|26g
|1.7g
|90g
|2%
|Fibre
|2.0g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|5.3g
|0.3g
|50g
|1%
|Salt
|0.53g
|0.03g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019