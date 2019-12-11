By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fox's Party Rings Biscuits 125G

image 1 of Fox's Party Rings Biscuits 125G
£ 0.50
£0.40/100g
Each biscuit contains
  • Energy101kJ 24kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.03g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1601kJ

Product Description

  • Iced Shortcake Rings
  • Make everyday a party with Party Rings.
  • These colourful, crunchy, iced ring biscuits are the perfect sweet treat for fun-loving little fingers!
  • Lovingly Baked since 1853
  • Fox's have been baking delicious biscuits for over 160 years.
  • Have you tried... Fox's Party Rings Minis
  • Natural colours
  • Derived from fruit and vegetables
  • No artificial flavours or preservatives
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Colours: Safflower Concentrate, Radish Concentrate, Apple Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate, Hibiscus Concentrate, Salt, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Raising Agents: Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Glycerine, Flavouring, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Hydrolysed Wheat Gluten, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, place in an airtight container.For best before see front of pack.

Number of uses

Approximately 20 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Fox's Biscuits,
  • Wellington Street,
  • Batley,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF17 5JE.

Return to

  • If you have any feedback on our products we would love to hear from you. Simply contact us at:
  • Fox's Biscuits,
  • Wellington Street,
  • Batley,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF17 5JE.
  • Freephone (UK) 0800 591 886 Mon-Fri 9am-4.30pm
  • careline@foxs-biscuits.co.uk
  • www.foxs-biscuits.co.uk

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer biscuitRI*% RI* per biscuit
Energy 1601kJ101kJ8400kJ
-381kcal24kcal2000kcal1%
Fat 12g0.8g70g1%
of which saturates 5.7g0.4g20g2%
Carbohydrate 61g3.8g260g2%
of which sugars 26g1.7g90g2%
Fibre 2.0g<0.5g
Protein 5.3g0.3g50g1%
Salt 0.53g0.03g6g1%
*Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

