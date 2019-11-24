Tesco Custard Cream Biscuits 400G

Lemons
What has happened to the flavour ? All I get is a nasty after taste of Lemons its horrible.I wont be buying these again and I have always eaten them.No more now.
Great Laxative- eat half the pack
**Can be used as an alternative to laxatives! I love my biscuits with a cuppa and after suffering with extreme bowel movements, my doctor said to slowly eliminate things within my diet. I stopped having bowel movements when I cut these out my diet. However I couldn't resist and bought a pack the other day. for 2 day I have suffered the worst bowel movement in life. It has helped me realise why...these biscuits are the cause! waking in the middle of the night to run to toilet to stop my bum painting the bed a different colour. I'm just glad I have got to the bottom of this issue
it is a lovely very nice with cup of tea
Just as I remember them...
Delicious creamy custardy biscuits, that are so moreish especially when dunked. You get plenty for a great price too.
Excellent biscuits! My fussy husband loves them!
Perfectly sweet and crunchy
I have been buying these biscuits for years and they have always been delicious.
The best around
I have to say that these are the best custard creams around even though they are on the cheaper end, large packet, very tasty, excellent value.
Great value
Matches all big name brands and you get. A lot of biscuits
Tasty and good value biscuits
We buy these biscuits most weeks, I love custard creams and they taste deliciously.
Great product
It is a first class biscuit all the family love them and we buy it every week. Sometimes one is not enough and we have to get two packs. Please keep the line running and do not change anything about them. You cannot make them any better than they are now. Thank you