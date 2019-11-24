By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Custard Cream Biscuits 400G

4.5(84)Write a review
Tesco Custard Cream Biscuits 400G

Rest of shelf

One biscuit
  • Energy247kJ 59kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars3.4g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2056kJ / 490kcal

Product Description

  • Sandwich biscuit with a vanilla flavour filling.
  • CRUNCHY & SMOOTH Carefully baked to a classic recipe with a delicate vanilla flavour. Our bakers have been baking biscuits for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes – and making them the best they can be.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavouring, Colour (Mixed Carotenes).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain sesame seeds.,

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

34 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (12g)
Energy2056kJ / 490kcal247kJ / 59kcal
Fat20.5g2.5g
Saturates12.8g1.5g
Carbohydrate70.1g8.4g
Sugars28.3g3.4g
Fibre1.1g0.1g
Protein5.7g0.7g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

84 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Lemons

1 stars

What has happened to the flavour ? All I get is a nasty after taste of Lemons its horrible.I wont be buying these again and I have always eaten them.No more now.

Great Laxative- eat half the pack

1 stars

**Can be used as an alternative to laxatives! I love my biscuits with a cuppa and after suffering with extreme bowel movements, my doctor said to slowly eliminate things within my diet. I stopped having bowel movements when I cut these out my diet. However I couldn't resist and bought a pack the other day. for 2 day I have suffered the worst bowel movement in life. It has helped me realise why...these biscuits are the cause! waking in the middle of the night to run to toilet to stop my bum painting the bed a different colour. I'm just glad I have got to the bottom of this issue

it is a lovely very nice with cup of tea

5 stars

it is a lovely very nice with cup of tea

Just as I remember them...

5 stars

Delicious creamy custardy biscuits, that are so moreish especially when dunked. You get plenty for a great price too.

Excellent biscuits! My fussy husband loves them!

5 stars

Excellent biscuits! My fussy husband loves them!

Perfectly sweet and crunchy

5 stars

I have been buying these biscuits for years and they have always been delicious.

The best around

5 stars

I have to say that these are the best custard creams around even though they are on the cheaper end, large packet, very tasty, excellent value.

Great value

5 stars

Matches all big name brands and you get. A lot of biscuits

Tasty and good value biscuits

4 stars

We buy these biscuits most weeks, I love custard creams and they taste deliciously.

Great product

5 stars

It is a first class biscuit all the family love them and we buy it every week. Sometimes one is not enough and we have to get two packs. Please keep the line running and do not change anything about them. You cannot make them any better than they are now. Thank you

1-10 of 84 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

