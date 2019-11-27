By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ground Cinnamon 40G Jar

Tesco Ground Cinnamon 40G Jar
£ 0.85
£0.21/10g
½ of a teaspoon
  • Energy13kJ 3kcal
    <1%
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars<0.1
    <1%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1053kJ / 255kcal

Product Description

  • Ground cinnamon.
  • WOODY & FRAGRANT
  • WOODY & FRAGRANT
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 33 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

40g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a teaspoon (1.2g)
Energy1053kJ / 255kcal13kJ / 3kcal
Fat3.2g<0.1g
Saturates0.6g<0.1g
Carbohydrate25.5g0.3g
Sugars2.2g<0.1g
Fibre54.3g0.7g
Protein3.9g<0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

I can’t smell cinnamon, may be it’s very old batch

1 stars

I can’t smell cinnamon, may be it’s very old batch...Waste of money..

Cassia or ceylone? Who knows?

4 stars

So funny that someone reported this smelling like dust lol. Mines is fine, but the jar doesn’t state whether this is cassia or ceylone Cinnamon which should be a vital disclaimer as the former is linked to various health issues (including cancer) if consumed regularly. I bought this on hunch that it was ceylone, as their “sweet cinnamon” disclaims it is cassia. You can learn more about the differences at nutritionfacts.org

Not cinnamon!

1 stars

This doesn't smell or taste of cinnamon. Very poor.

Awful!

1 stars

This had no smell or taste of cinnamon. I might as well have bought a jar of dust! Had to throw it away.

Not worth the cost saving

1 stars

I found that it smelt of dust NOT cinnamon. Good spices and herbs cannot be effectively produced this cheaply sadly.

Jar lid spills cinnamon between the glass and the

2 stars

Jar lid spills cinnamon between the glass and the plastic when closed and secured.

Perfect

4 stars

I use on my porridge and coffee in the morning . I also use Tesco whole nutmeg to .

