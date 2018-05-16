Schwartz Garam Masala 30G

Product Description
- A spice blend with coriander seed, cumin seed and cardamom.
- Pack size: 30G
Information
Ingredients
Ground Coriander Seed (49%), Allspice, Black Pepper, Cumin (6%), Cardamom (6%), Ground Nutmeg, Turmeric, Ground Ginger, Bay Leaves, Ground Cloves, Ground Cinnamon (Cassia), Chilli Powder (Chilli Pepper, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic), Cayenne Pepper
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produce in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Top Tips... Use this warm, aromatic blend as a base for curries, dhals or fragrant biryani.
- Combine with yoghurt, lemon juice and turmeric as a marinade for chicken or sprinkle over nuts with a little oil before roasting for a spicy snack.
Recycling info
Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk
Net Contents
30g ℮
Nutrition
