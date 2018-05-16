By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Garam Masala 30G

£ 1.60
£0.53/10g

Product Description

  • A spice blend with coriander seed, cumin seed and cardamom.
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Pack size: 30G

Information

Ingredients

Ground Coriander Seed (49%), Allspice, Black Pepper, Cumin (6%), Cardamom (6%), Ground Nutmeg, Turmeric, Ground Ginger, Bay Leaves, Ground Cloves, Ground Cinnamon (Cassia), Chilli Powder (Chilli Pepper, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic), Cayenne Pepper

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produce in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Top Tips... Use this warm, aromatic blend as a base for curries, dhals or fragrant biryani.
  • Combine with yoghurt, lemon juice and turmeric as a marinade for chicken or sprinkle over nuts with a little oil before roasting for a spicy snack.

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

30g ℮

Nutrition

