Schwartz Herbes De Provence 11G Jar

Schwartz Herbes De Provence 11G Jar

A blend of Rosemary, Savory, Thyme, Marjoram and Oregano.For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
Schwartz Herbes De Provence is picked with care. Packed with flavour.Our sustainable process begins right at the sourceSchwartz work directly with local farmers across over 40 countries to ensure our ingredients are of the highest quality. Carefully selecting the best spots to grow our herbs and spices around the world allows us to guarantee intense flavours, vibrant colours and powerful aromas.We don't rush the processWe wait for the right time when our ingredients are at their peak flavour. We then choose the best crop and carefully harvest, dry and pack each herb and spice.The result?Herbs that are bursting with incredible flavour for tasty, home-cooked meals in no time.Schwartz Herbes De Provence is perfectly balanced blend of rosemary, thyme, marjoram and oregano is a must-have for classic French and Mediterranean dishes.This versatile, fragrant herb mix is ideal for seasoning meat, fish and vegetables, as well as for adding a rich flavour to soups, stews, casseroles, sauces and salads.
By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz
Pack size: 11G

Ingredients

Rosemary (28%), Savory, Thyme (18%), Marjoram, Oregano (11%)

Preparation and Usage

Top Tips... Sprinkle into rustic Provence inspired tomato based stews, or over tray-baked chicken drizzled with olive oil and finished with a squeeze of lemon.

