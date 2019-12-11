By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Garlic Salt 73G

2(1)Write a review
Schwartz Garlic Salt 73G
£ 1.60
£0.22/10g

Offer

Product Description

  • Garlic Salt
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Pack size: 73g

Information

Ingredients

Salt, Dried Garlic, Anti-Caking Agent (Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Sunflower Oil

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Top Tips... Add a bold flavour to pasta sauces, sprinkle into mayonnaise for a quick garlic dip or over steaming new potatoes tossed in butter.

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

73g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 420kJ/100kcal
Fat - Total2.4g
Fat - Saturated2.0g
Carbohydrate 14.2g
- Sugars 1.2g
Fibre 3.4g
Protein 3.7g
Salt 74.75g

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Happy shopper

2 stars

Product good, but don't like the new shaped cap, does not fit my spice rack holder

