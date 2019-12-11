By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Cinnamon Sticks 13G

Schwartz Cinnamon Sticks 13G
£ 1.60
£1.24/10g

Offer

Product Description

  • Cinnamon Sticks
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormic (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Sourced from Sri Lanka for a sweet, warm & aromatic flavour
  • Pack size: 13g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Top Tips... Stir into mulled wine or a steaming mug of hot chocolate. Try adding a stick to Chilli con Carne or fragrant Indian pilaf rice during cooking.

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

13g ℮













