Tesco Olive Oil 1L

Great product let down by packaging.
Olive oil good quality for cooking. Only downside is thin plastic bottle which when newly opened and picked up sends the oil all over hand bottle and worktop. Otherwise would have been 5 star.
Excellent Oil
Excellent price for good Olive Oil. I use this oil when making bread, roasting, frying - in fact anything where oil is required. I have found no difference between this oil and the more expensive brands.
It's olive oil
Not a lot more to say. It's olive oil. Olive oil is good for you. Put a little on your food.
Good quality
I use this oil for both savoury and sweet cooking and it is a really good alrounder.
Good quality product at a reasonable price.
I use olive oil for all of my cooking so it can add quite a bit to my shopping bill. I use Tesco's own as it is as good or even better than many of the other brands. I use it for roasting and frying and we cannot tell the difference from other popular named brands. This will be my first choice.