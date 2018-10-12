Tesco Olive Oil 500Ml

Good Value for money It i
It is fine for doing basic cooking and at reasonable price.
Good quality and reasonably priced
I bought this ages ago and it lasts well to use for salads and cooking.
Olive Oil
This is a regular purchase, which I use for all frying. Excellent value. I usually buy the 1 Litre size, and wouldn't consider buying the other branded versions, as I can see absolutely no benefit in paying the higher prices....... OR buying something in a glass bottle, which my local authority does not collect for regular recycling !