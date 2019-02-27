Tesco Pure Sunflower Oil 3L

Very good
Very good
Poor bottle
Oil is fine but the bottle is rubbish. It is too flexible and difficult to handle. It is impossible to pour without spllling large amounts, especially when full.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3700kJ / 900kcal
Store in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerate. Keep away from direct sunlight. Best before end: see neck of bottle
Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.
FOR BEST RESULTS: Only use for deep frying 2-3 times then discard. Take care not to overheat.
200 Servings
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled
3 litres e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|3700kJ / 900kcal
|555kJ / 135kcal
|Fat
|100.0g
|15.0g
|Saturates
|11.0g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Starch
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Vitamin E
|30.0mg (250%NRV)
|4.5mg (38%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Caution: Do not pour hot oil back into this bottle.Allow to cool first.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019