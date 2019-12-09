Tesco Pure Sunflower Oil 1L

Healthiest oil for cooking.
Use this after I found out rapeseed and olive oil is not the best for cooking with. This is a nice oil with no aftertaste at all. Good price as well.
You food will taste of the food
Don’t worry about the price this product is better than several so called brand leaders
Good value.
Great for frying
A very necessary oil
One of the family has to keep Vit K to low levels and this oil contains one of the least amount of Vit K.
Great taste.
Brilliant value . Comes in an easy to pour bottle.
All rounder oil
Deep frying and basic use without altering flavours
Good price, good product
Always use this item. It suits my culinary purposes