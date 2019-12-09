By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pure Sunflower Oil 1L

4.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Pure Sunflower Oil 1L
£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml
One tablespoon
  • Energy555kJ 135kcal
    7%
  • Fat15.0g
    21%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3700kJ / 900kcal

Product Description

  • Sunflower oil.
  • PURE Made from 100% sunflower seeds, great for shallow frying
  
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Storage

Do not refrigerate. Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • FOR BEST RESULTS: Only use for deep frying 2-3 times then discard. Take care not to overheat.

Number of uses

66 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not pour hot oil back into the bottle..

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy3700kJ / 900kcal555kJ / 135kcal
Fat100.0g15.0g
Saturates11.0g1.7g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 66 servings.--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information



Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Healthiest oil for cooking.

5 stars

Use this after I found out rapeseed and olive oil is not the best for cooking with. This is a nice oil with no aftertaste at all. Good price as well.

You food will taste of the food

5 stars

Don’t worry about the price this product is better than several so called brand leaders

Good value.

5 stars

Great for frying

A very necessary oil

5 stars

One of the family has to keep Vit K to low levels and this oil contains one of the least amount of Vit K.

Great taste.

5 stars

Brilliant value . Comes in an easy to pour bottle.

All rounder oil

4 stars

Deep frying and basic use without altering flavours

Good price, good product

1 stars

Always use this item. It suits my culinary purposes

