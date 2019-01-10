Tesco Pure Vegetable Oil 3L

great price for the size
only ever use this oil.it is great for frying and a great price for the size
Nice clean oil.
Never lingers on your food.
Great
Don’t fry a lot so this lasts ages.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3700kJ / 900kcal
INGREDIENTS: Rapeseed Oil.
Do not refrigerate. Store in a cool, dark place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.
200 Servings
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled
3 litres e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|3700kJ / 900kcal
|555kJ / 135kcal
|Fat
|100.0g
|15.0g
|Saturates
|8.0g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 200 servings.
|-
|-
Caution: Do not pour hot oil back into the bottle..
