Hovis Malted Brown Granary Flour 1Kg

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.00
£2.00/kg

Product Description

  • Granary Bread Flour
  • Granary's unique taste and flavour comes from malting the wheat, which is slowly toasted and flaked over time, a tradition started by the Benedictine monks of Burton Abbey
  • The story of Hovis begins in 1886 with a miller named Richard 'Stoney' Smith from Macclesfield, Cheshire who radically changed the way flour was milled
  • Love baking bread?
  • Have you tried other flours in the Hovis range?
  • Wholemeal super strong white strong white
  • Perfect for hand baking and bread machines
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Malted Wheat Flakes (17%), Wheat Protein, Malted Barley Flour

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Storage

To achieve the best results from Hovis, store in a cool dry placeFor best before end see back of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Bread Machine
  • We recommend you refer to your manufacturer's guidelines for recipes as each machine works slightly differently. Please take care to add all ingredients in the order listed.

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Queries or Comments?
  • We'd love to hear from you. If you've any questions or comments, please do get in touch.
  • Between 09.00 & 17.00 Monday - Friday
  • UK 0800 022 3389
  • ROI 1800 93 2814
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as sold
Energy 1449kJ
-342kcal
Fat 1.8g
of which Saturates 0.4g
Carbohydrate 62.9g
of which Sugars 1.7g
Fibre 7.5g
Protein 14.9g
Salt 0g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

this is my favourite go to bread flour.

5 stars

Not seen this in store or online for several months. Please put this back on the shelf.

