Hovis Malted Brown Granary Flour 1Kg

this is my favourite go to bread flour.
Not seen this in store or online for several months. Please put this back on the shelf.
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Malted Wheat Flakes (17%), Wheat Protein, Malted Barley Flour
To achieve the best results from Hovis, store in a cool dry placeFor best before end see back of pack
1kg ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Energy
|1449kJ
|-
|342kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|of which Saturates
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|62.9g
|of which Sugars
|1.7g
|Fibre
|7.5g
|Protein
|14.9g
|Salt
|0g
