Tesco Strong Brown Bread Flour 1.5Kg

4(2)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.67/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1484kJ / 351kcal

Product Description

  • Strong brown wheat flour.
  • FOR BREAD & PIZZA BASES Carefully milled in Britain for crusty bread We work with some of the best millers in Britain. They select the harvest's finest grains, and grind wheat to the perfect texture. Just like they've been doing for more than 125 years.
  • Pack size: 1.5kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wheat Gluten.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5 Kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1484kJ / 351kcal1484kJ / 351kcal
Fat2.1g2.1g
Saturates0.4g0.4g
Carbohydrate64.4g64.4g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre6.8g6.8g
Protein15.1g15.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Impressive Flour

5 stars

Very good flavour, it will become one ingredient in my ideal bread recipe. Not quite as much fibre as the wholemeal but fairly close.

Stop gap

3 stars

Prefer Allinson but if using for mixed white/brown loaf, Tesco’s is quite acceptable

