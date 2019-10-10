Tesco Strong Brown Bread Flour 1.5Kg

Impressive Flour
Very good flavour, it will become one ingredient in my ideal bread recipe. Not quite as much fibre as the wholemeal but fairly close.
Stop gap
Prefer Allinson but if using for mixed white/brown loaf, Tesco’s is quite acceptable
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1484kJ / 351kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wheat Gluten.
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in the U.K.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1484kJ / 351kcal
|1484kJ / 351kcal
|Fat
|2.1g
|2.1g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|64.4g
|64.4g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|6.8g
|6.8g
|Protein
|15.1g
|15.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
