Tesco Strong White Bread Flour 1.5Kg

Great
Great flour at a great price
your new strong white bread flour (blue bag) poor
This original green label bag flour was brilliant, I have been using it for years, with great results, bread buns, Pitta bread, loafs of bread, Gallic bread ,Pizza bases a real versatile flour BUT they have changed the packaging colour to blue, and I am convinced they have changed the bread mix(formula) it is much whiter, and to get it to brown in the oven is almost impossible if you wait till it finally browns, the outer crust gets over cooked, and is rock-hard, the old flour never did this. it would brown easily but would have a soft crust that could be squeezed between your fingers and would spring back into shape I have been making bread for over 40 years. with loads of different flours, none could match Tesco's old green bag strong flour. BUT THE LATEST BLUEBAG FLOUR IS A COMPLETE WASTE OF TIME, WILL NOT BE USING IT AGAIN,
good bread flour
Purchased this as a cheaper alternative to branded flour. Use it in bread maker and it is perfect.
Perfect for the bread machine
Often buy Tesco own brand strong flour for the bread machine, it’s so much better value than more expensive brands.
Great value
Just as good as the more expensive products
It is good flour.
I bought this flour to make bread. I made bread with it. It was good bread!
flour reasonable priced
makes good homemade bread equally as good as higher priced strong flour.bread
Good value
Works fine. Good for the price.
Good value for quality
Have been using it for a while for many recipes - cookies & cakes, pancakes, pizza dough, dumplings, breads, etc. Always very good quality and never had any issues.
Excellent all round bread flour!
I own a bread maker and bake many varieties of bread; this flour never fails to produce excellent "home baked" bread. It is a quality product which is excellent value and i am a long term user!