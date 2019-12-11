By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Strong White Bread Flour 1.5Kg

5(12)Write a review
Tesco Strong White Bread Flour 1.5Kg
£ 1.00
£0.67/kg
Per 100g
  • Energy1477kJ 348kcal
    17%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1477kJ / 348kcal

Product Description

  • Strong white wheat flour.
  • FOR PIZZA BASES & BREAD Carefully milled with 100% British Wheat for crusty bread We work with some of the best millers in Britain. They select the harvest's finest grains, and grind wheat to the perfect texture. Just like they've been doing for more than 125 years
  • Pack size: 1.5kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour(Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1477kJ / 348kcal1477kJ / 348kcal
Fat1.7g1.7g
Saturates0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate69.9g69.9g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre3.3g3.3g
Protein11.7g11.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

12 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great

5 stars

Great flour at a great price

your new strong white bread flour (blue bag) poor

5 stars

This original green label bag flour was brilliant, I have been using it for years, with great results, bread buns, Pitta bread, loafs of bread, Gallic bread ,Pizza bases a real versatile flour BUT they have changed the packaging colour to blue, and I am convinced they have changed the bread mix(formula) it is much whiter, and to get it to brown in the oven is almost impossible if you wait till it finally browns, the outer crust gets over cooked, and is rock-hard, the old flour never did this. it would brown easily but would have a soft crust that could be squeezed between your fingers and would spring back into shape I have been making bread for over 40 years. with loads of different flours, none could match Tesco's old green bag strong flour. BUT THE LATEST BLUEBAG FLOUR IS A COMPLETE WASTE OF TIME, WILL NOT BE USING IT AGAIN,

good bread flour

5 stars

Purchased this as a cheaper alternative to branded flour. Use it in bread maker and it is perfect.

Perfect for the bread machine

4 stars

Often buy Tesco own brand strong flour for the bread machine, it’s so much better value than more expensive brands.

Great value

5 stars

Just as good as the more expensive products

It is good flour.

5 stars

I bought this flour to make bread. I made bread with it. It was good bread!

flour reasonable priced

5 stars

makes good homemade bread equally as good as higher priced strong flour.bread

Good value

4 stars

Works fine. Good for the price.

Good value for quality

5 stars

Have been using it for a while for many recipes - cookies & cakes, pancakes, pizza dough, dumplings, breads, etc. Always very good quality and never had any issues.

Excellent all round bread flour!

5 stars

I own a bread maker and bake many varieties of bread; this flour never fails to produce excellent "home baked" bread. It is a quality product which is excellent value and i am a long term user!

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

