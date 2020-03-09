By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Strong Stone Ground 100% Wholemeal Bread Flour 1.5Kg

Tesco Strong Stone Ground 100% Wholemeal Bread Flour 1.5Kg
£ 1.10
£0.73/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1409kJ / 333kcal

Product Description

  • Strong stoneground wholemeal flour.
  • FOR CRUSTY BREAD Using a Victorian millstone to grind wheat for a distinct taste We work with some of the best millers in Britain. They select the harvest's finest grains, and grind wheat to the perfect texture. Just like they've been doing for more than 125 years.
  • For crusty bread
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1.5KG

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Bag. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1409kJ / 333kcal
Fat2.3g
Saturates0.6g
Carbohydrate59.4g
Sugars2.7g
Fibre9.5g
Protein14.0g
Salt0.10g
Safety information

13 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

This is a staple to make wholemeal bread why is it

5 stars

This is a staple to make wholemeal bread why is it out of stock

The best

5 stars

The best wholemeal flour around!

Great flour - but where is it?

5 stars

Super flour - make much better bread than similar competitors. Am very concerned that has been unavailable on my last 2 visits to the store.

By not having prouducts like this Tescos are drivi

5 stars

By not having prouducts like this Tescos are driving customers away to other shops where it available to buy ,ie other companies

Excellent.......but WHERE HAS IT GONE!

5 stars

This is an excellent product. Best flavour and rise I have found in a wholemeal flour. But WHERE HAS IT GONE! Please don't tell me it has been discontinued permanently!!!

Strong Stone Ground 100% Wholemeal Bread Flour

4 stars

This flour is one of the must have's on my shopping list, although organic would be my preference, it is perfectly acceptable for general use. I have been using it for several years, mostly for bread but also fruit cakes and pastry. When making sponge cakes it is sieved first to remove some of the bran, which is then added to the next batch of bread. I find it annoying that in recent moths it seems often to be in short supply, or sold out completely, a problem I don't recall having until now and as yet not discovered the reason..

Perfect

5 stars

Fantastic for bread making, very high protein content.

This is a good strong flour and has a nice flavour

5 stars

This is a good strong flour and has a nice flavour. I have used it to make pizza bases, scones and cake - all of which have turned out perfectly.

Highly, highly recommended!!!

5 stars

This makes the most amazing wholemeal bread in my Panasonic bread maker. Top marks for both flavour, texture AND price too!

Good for breadmaker machines.

4 stars

Makes very nice bread in the breadmaker. Well risen and good crumb.

