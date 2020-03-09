Tesco Strong Stone Ground 100% Wholemeal Bread Flour 1.5Kg

This is a staple to make wholemeal bread why is it
This is a staple to make wholemeal bread why is it out of stock
The best
The best wholemeal flour around!
Great flour - but where is it?
Super flour - make much better bread than similar competitors. Am very concerned that has been unavailable on my last 2 visits to the store.
By not having prouducts like this Tescos are driving customers away to other shops where it available to buy ,ie other companies
This is an excellent product. Best flavour and rise I have found in a wholemeal flour. But WHERE HAS IT GONE! Please don't tell me it has been discontinued permanently!!!
Strong Stone Ground 100% Wholemeal Bread Flour
This flour is one of the must have's on my shopping list, although organic would be my preference, it is perfectly acceptable for general use. I have been using it for several years, mostly for bread but also fruit cakes and pastry. When making sponge cakes it is sieved first to remove some of the bran, which is then added to the next batch of bread. I find it annoying that in recent moths it seems often to be in short supply, or sold out completely, a problem I don't recall having until now and as yet not discovered the reason..
Perfect
Fantastic for bread making, very high protein content.
This is a good strong flour and has a nice flavour. I have used it to make pizza bases, scones and cake - all of which have turned out perfectly.
Highly, highly recommended!!!
This makes the most amazing wholemeal bread in my Panasonic bread maker. Top marks for both flavour, texture AND price too!
Good for breadmaker machines.
Makes very nice bread in the breadmaker. Well risen and good crumb.