Tesco Plain Flour 500G

Fit for purpose
I don’t bake use it to make cheese sauce
Very Good
Just as good as the leading brands.
Very good value
Bake a lot so value for money
Tesco flour just as good as a top bran
Makes great Yorkshire puddings
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1511kJ / 357kcal
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin).
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in United Kingdom
15 Servings
1.5kg e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1511kJ / 357kcal
|1511kJ / 357kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|1.7g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|73.5g
|73.5g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|3.8g
|3.8g
|Protein
|9.9g
|9.9g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
