Tesco Plain Flour 500G

4.5(4)Write a review
Tesco Plain Flour 500G
£ 0.45
£0.90/kg
Per 100g
  • Energy1511kJ 357kcal
    18%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1511kJ / 357kcal

Product Description

  • Plain wheat flour.
  • Carefully milled for pastries & biscuits 100% British Wheat We work with some of the best millers in Britain. They select the harvest's finest grains, and grind wheat to the perfect texture. Just like they've been doing for more than 125 years.
  • Pack size: 0.5kg

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Number of uses

15 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1511kJ / 357kcal1511kJ / 357kcal
Fat1.7g1.7g
Saturates0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate73.5g73.5g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre3.8g3.8g
Protein9.9g9.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Fit for purpose

4 stars

I don’t bake use it to make cheese sauce

Very Good

5 stars

Just as good as the leading brands.

Very good value

5 stars

Bake a lot so value for money

Tesco flour just as good as a top bran

4 stars

Makes great Yorkshire puddings

