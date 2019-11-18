Tesco Self Raising Flour 1.5Kg

very good quality.
very good quality.
Great. cheaper too.
This product is as good as the branded type.
Made a lovely light sponge cake
Good flour for everyday baking
Reliable everyday flour
Always use this flour for my regular baking. Cosistently good results for scones, cakes, buns and biscuits.
I do a lot of baking and when the drivers come here sometimes they think it is a 'bake house' as I use so much flour
Living in the country I get an excellent service from the delivery drivers who are always bright and cheerful and help take the goods out of the trays. A few years ago a gave one of the drivers a computer chart of where all the houses in the village were at that time as for instance my post code takes them way off the main road - this I believe was circulated to others and I'm sure they found it useful
as good as any other
just as good as any other brand
Excellent
Do a lot of baking and the Tesco s/r flour is ideal - whether making a sponge or cake it's never failed to deliver good results
Does what it says on the bag
My wife uses this self raising flour each time she bakes excellent cakes etc. We made a small amount to use as a paste to stick a corner of some wallpaper and it was great for this aswell.
my daily breakfast
1/2 cup flour, 1 egg, 1/2 cup milk. Fry in saucepan and voila, an easy healthy pancake. Unfrozen mango, cherries, blueberries - so healthy you'll live to be 100 - or close!
no lumps flour
Tesco flour really good value for money. Quality is excellent.