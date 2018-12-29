Canderel 300Pk

Great taste but awful dispenser!
Tastes the best of all artificial sweeteners BUT the dispenser has a design flaw. Most tablets are crushed to pieces coming out. I thought it was just me at first but most of the reviews say exactly the same about both the good taste but awful dispenser! CANDEREL TAKE NOTE!
It has helped my diabetes loads I am satisfied But I am not satisfied that you state that it's on specI also offer but today the 14th of Nov 2018 in canary wharf it is on the shelve for full price how can that be could you please tell where the offer is being offered