Canderel 300Pk

Canderel 300Pk
£ 3.00
£0.01/each
Per Tablet
  • Energy1 kJ 0 kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1 kJ

Product Description

  • Aspartame and Acesulfame-K based table-top sweetener
  • Canderel gives your hot drinks the delicious sweet taste you love without all the calories.
  • Less calories, less sugar, less worries.
  • Go your own sweet way
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine
  • Lighten your spirit this winter
  • Suitable for lacto vegetarian diet
  • Kosher - KLBD-D

Information

Ingredients

Lactose (from Milk), Sweeteners: Aspartame* (8%), Acesulfame-K (5.37%), Stabilisers: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Cross-Linked Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose; Flavouring, *Contains a source of Phenylalanine

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions for use
  • 1 tablet of Canderel = 1 teaspoon (4g) of sugar
  • 0 calories as sweet as 16 calories

Number of uses

1 tablet = 0.085g, pack contains 300 tablets

Name and address

  • Merisant UK Limited,
  • St Johns Court,
  • Easton Street,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP11 1JX.

Return to

  • For more details, visit our website: www.canderel.co.uk/www.canderel.ie
  • Or contact our Careline on Freephone/Toll Free 0800 731 3500 (UK) 1800 535 677 (ROI)
Net Contents

25.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Tabletper 100g
Energy 1 kJ1454 kJ
-(0 kcal)(348 kcal)
Fat0g0g
of which, saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g82g
of which, sugars0g76g
Protein0g7.7g
Salt0g0.09g

Great taste but awful dispenser!

3 stars

Tastes the best of all artificial sweeteners BUT the dispenser has a design flaw. Most tablets are crushed to pieces coming out. I thought it was just me at first but most of the reviews say exactly the same about both the good taste but awful dispenser! CANDEREL TAKE NOTE!

It has helped my diabetes loads I am satisfied Bu

5 stars

It has helped my diabetes loads I am satisfied But I am not satisfied that you state that it's on specI also offer but today the 14th of Nov 2018 in canary wharf it is on the shelve for full price how can that be could you please tell where the offer is being offered

