Canderel Sweetener 100 Pack

2(1)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.01/each

Offer

Per tablet
  • Energy1 kJ 0 kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1 kJ

Product Description

  • Aspartame and Acesulfame-K based table-top sweetener
  • Canderel® Original sweetener tablets are a low-calorie sugar alternative for hot and cold drinks alike.
  • No-calories per serving, but all the sweet taste. Each tablet instantly dissolves in your drinks giving just the right amount of sweetness.
  • This perfect sugar alternative helps to limit sugar consumption, is zero-calorie (per serving), and is suitable for lacto-vegetarian and Kosher diets.
  • The handy 100 tablet pack size is great for carrying on the move and with zero calories per tablet, it's a great sugar substitute for hot drinks on the go.
  • Each Canderel® sweetener tablet is zero calories and equivalent in sweetness to 1 teaspoon (4g) of sugar
  • Canderel® gives your hot drinks the delicious sweet taste you love without all the calories
  • Less Calories, Less Sugar, Less Worries
  • Go Your Own Sweet Way with Canderel®
  • Pop a Canderel® Sweetener tablet in your daily cup of tea, coffee, lemonade or protein shake to get instant sweetness without all the calories
  • The sweetener tablets are calorie-free per serving and provide just the right amount of sweetness to your drinks
  • 1 Canderel® tablet has Zero (0) calories vs. 1 teaspoon of sugar (16 calories)
  • Canderel® tablets are suitable for diabetics, have a delicious sweet taste and are perfect for those who dislike the bitter aftertaste of other sweeteners
  • The 100 tablets come in a pocket friendly dispenser - perfect sugar alternative for every drink on the go
  • Canderel® tablets are safe for lacto-vegetarian and kosher diets

Information

Ingredients

Lactose (from Milk), Sweeteners: Aspartame* (8%), Acesulfame-K (5.37%), Stabilisers: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Cross-Linked Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Flavouring, *Contains a source of phenylalanine

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Lactose, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions for use
  • 1 tablet of Canderel = 0 calories as sweet as 1 teaspoon (4g) of sugar = 16 calories

Number of uses

1 tablet = 0.085g, Pack contains 100 tablets

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Merisant UK Limited,
  • St Johns Court,
  • Easton Street,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP11 1JX.

Return to

  • For more details, visit our website: www.canderel.co.uk/www.canderel.ie
  • Or contact our Careline on Freephone/Toll Free 0800 731 3500 (UK) 1800 535 677 (ROI)
Net Contents

8.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer TabletPer 100g
Energy 1 kJ1454 kJ
-(0 kcal)(348 kcal)
Fat 0g0g
of which, saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 0g82g
of which, sugars 0g76g
Protein 0g7.7g
Salt 0g0.09g

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Useless dispenser

2 stars

Terrible mechanism in the dispenser, gets stuck all the time! I have one at home and there's one in the kitchen at work and both of them barely work. Actual sweetener tablets are fine though, when you can get them out!

