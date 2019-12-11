Canderel Sweetener 100 Pack

Useless dispenser
Terrible mechanism in the dispenser, gets stuck all the time! I have one at home and there's one in the kitchen at work and both of them barely work. Actual sweetener tablets are fine though, when you can get them out!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1 kJ
Lactose (from Milk), Sweeteners: Aspartame* (8%), Acesulfame-K (5.37%), Stabilisers: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Cross-Linked Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Flavouring, *Contains a source of phenylalanine
Store in a cool dry place
1 tablet = 0.085g, Pack contains 100 tablets
|Typical Values
|Per Tablet
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1 kJ
|1454 kJ
|-
|(0 kcal)
|(348 kcal)
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which, saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|82g
|of which, sugars
|0g
|76g
|Protein
|0g
|7.7g
|Salt
|0g
|0.09g
