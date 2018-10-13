Tesco Light Soft Brown Sugar 500G

No, we didn't like it.
We prefer the demerara sugar.
Is what it is!
I don’t take sugar in drinks but husband prefers this to the white sugar....
excellent product
perfect
Great value
Great value, excellent product
This is an excellent product for baking.
Everything I buy from Tesco is good quality, the fruit and vegetables are always as fresh if not fresher than I could have chosen myself.
Very good value
Just as good as the more expensive brands
Great sugar
I use brown suger in many of my recipes this suger is of great quality tastes good. Melts and mixes quickly. Excellent to have in food cabinet