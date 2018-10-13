By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Light Soft Brown Sugar 500G

4.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Light Soft Brown Sugar 500G
£ 1.30
£2.60/kg
One teaspoon
  • Energy84kJ 20kcal
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars4.9g
    5%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1671kJ / 393kcal

Product Description

  • Light brown soft sugar with glycerol.
  • MELLOW & CARAMELLY Ideal for moist sponges, biscuits and sweet sauces
  • MELLOW & CARAMELLY Ideal for moist sponges, biscuits and sweet sauces
  • Pack size: 0.5kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cane Molasses, Humectant (Glycerol).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

100 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne teaspoon (5g)
Energy1671kJ / 393kcal84kJ / 20kcal
Fat0.2g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate97.7g4.9g
Sugars97.7g4.9g
Fibre0.2g0.0g
Protein0.1g0.0g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

No, we didn't like it.

2 stars

We prefer the demerara sugar.

Is what it is!

4 stars

I don’t take sugar in drinks but husband prefers this to the white sugar....

excellent product

5 stars

perfect

Great value

5 stars

Great value, excellent product

This is an excellent product for baking.

5 stars

Everything I buy from Tesco is good quality, the fruit and vegetables are always as fresh if not fresher than I could have chosen myself.

Very good value

5 stars

Just as good as the more expensive brands

Great sugar

5 stars

I use brown suger in many of my recipes this suger is of great quality tastes good. Melts and mixes quickly. Excellent to have in food cabinet

Usually bought next

Tesco British Unsalted Butter 250G

£ 1.50
£6.00/kg

Tesco Plain Flour 1.5Kg

£ 0.60
£0.40/kg

Silver Spoon Caster Sugar 1Kg

£ 1.60
£1.60/kg

Tesco Plain Flour 500G

£ 0.45
£0.90/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here