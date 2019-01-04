Tesco Dark Soft Brown Sugar 500G

Not what it used to be.
It is not the cane sugar you supplied a few months ago. It would SEEM to be refined differently with much less molasses.
Favourite
Real sugar with a treacley taste
It’s brown and sugary!
Love this sugar... a word of advice, don’t eat it all at once though. ;-) (Great in cookies!)
Great sugar
Havnt used it yet , it’s for making Christmas puddings,
soft damp sugar
It's brown sugar - what more can one say? If you leave it in the cupboard for a while, it will go rock hard, which is in it's nature.
And I opened the packet to find...
... dark, soft brown sugar. Exactly as I’d ordered it. Perfection.