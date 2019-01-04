By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Dark Soft Brown Sugar 500G

4.5(6)Write a review
£ 1.30
£2.60/kg
One teaspoon
  • Energy84kJ 20kcal
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars4.9g
    5%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1671kJ / 393kcal

Product Description

  • Dark brown soft sugar with glycerol.
  • RICH & TREACLY Ideal for pies, puddings and savoury sauces
  • Pack size: 0.5kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cane Molasses, Humectant (Glycerol).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

100 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne teaspoon (5g)
Energy1671kJ / 393kcal84kJ / 20kcal
Fat0.2g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate97.7g4.9g
Sugars97.7g4.9g
Fibre0.2g0.0g
Protein0.1g0.0g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Not what it used to be.

2 stars

It is not the cane sugar you supplied a few months ago. It would SEEM to be refined differently with much less molasses.

Favourite

5 stars

Real sugar with a treacley taste

It’s brown and sugary!

5 stars

Love this sugar... a word of advice, don’t eat it all at once though. ;-) (Great in cookies!)

Great sugar

5 stars

Havnt used it yet , it’s for making Christmas puddings,

soft damp sugar

4 stars

It's brown sugar - what more can one say? If you leave it in the cupboard for a while, it will go rock hard, which is in it's nature.

And I opened the packet to find...

5 stars

... dark, soft brown sugar. Exactly as I’d ordered it. Perfection.

