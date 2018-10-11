By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Demerara Sugar 1Kg

£ 1.70
£1.70/kg
One teaspoon
  • Energy85kJ 20kcal
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars5.0g
    6%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1706kJ / 401kcal

Product Description

  • Demerara sugar.
  • CRUNCHY & SWEET Ideal for hot drinks, cookies and crumbles
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cane Molasses.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

100 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne teaspoon (5g)
Energy1706kJ / 401kcal85kJ / 20kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate100.0g5.0g
Sugars100.0g5.0g
Fibre0.1g0.0g
Protein0.1g0.0g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Great for baking

5 stars

Love this sugar, it makes the best crunchy and tasty crumbles

Perfect for cakes and biscuits

5 stars

Always use this for making cakes and biscuits, excellent results every time particularly when baking coconut macaroons!

Demerara at its best

5 stars

Same great flavour as the top leading brands great in coffee or making desserts

definitely sugar!

5 stars

Tesco have invited me to review this item, so I'd just like to say it's Demerara sugar in a fair size bag! Better value than branded Demerara sugar, yet sweetens my coffee in the very same way. Remarkable, really.

