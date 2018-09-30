Tesco Shortcrust Pastry Mix 450G

Makes: Approximately 10 servings of shortcrust pastry.

You will need:

120-135ml (8-9 tbsp) cold water; plain flour for dusting; egg or milk for glazing.

Method:

1. Empty the contents of the sachet into a mixing bowl and add the water.

2. Mix together to form a firm dough.

3. Roll out on a lightly floured surface and use as required.

4. To produce a golden crust, brush the top of the pies etc. with beaten egg or egg mixed with milk.

Not suitable for microwave cooking.