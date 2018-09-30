By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Shortcrust Pastry Mix 450G

Tesco Shortcrust Pastry Mix 450G
£ 0.75
£1.67/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1777kJ / 424kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry mix
  • JUST ADD WATER Just the right ingredients for crumbly pastry, ideal for pasties and quiches
  • JUST ADD WATER FOR TARTS & PASTIES
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Makes: Approximately 10 servings of shortcrust pastry.

    You will need:

    120-135ml (8-9 tbsp) cold water; plain flour for dusting; egg or milk for glazing.

    Method:

    1. Empty the contents of the sachet into a mixing bowl and add the water.

    2. Mix together to form a firm dough.

    3. Roll out on a lightly floured surface and use as required.

    4. To produce a golden crust, brush the top of the pies etc. with beaten egg or egg mixed with milk.

     

    Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/10 of a pack (45g)
Energy1777kJ / 424kcal800kJ / 191kcal
Fat19.5g8.8g
Saturates7.6g3.4g
Carbohydrate53.2g24.0g
Sugars1.2g0.5g
Fibre2.9g1.3g
Protein7.5g3.4g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

it was oaky

3 stars

it was abit dry

