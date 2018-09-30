Tesco Shortcrust Pastry Mix 450G

it was oaky
it was abit dry
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1777kJ / 424kcal
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate).
Store in a cool, dry place
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in the U.K.
Makes: Approximately 10 servings of shortcrust pastry.
You will need:
120-135ml (8-9 tbsp) cold water; plain flour for dusting; egg or milk for glazing.
Method:
1. Empty the contents of the sachet into a mixing bowl and add the water.
2. Mix together to form a firm dough.
3. Roll out on a lightly floured surface and use as required.
4. To produce a golden crust, brush the top of the pies etc. with beaten egg or egg mixed with milk.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
10 Servings
450g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/10 of a pack (45g)
|Energy
|1777kJ / 424kcal
|800kJ / 191kcal
|Fat
|19.5g
|8.8g
|Saturates
|7.6g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|53.2g
|24.0g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|1.3g
|Protein
|7.5g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions.
|-
|-
