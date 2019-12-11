By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Robertsons Traditional Mincemeat 411G

3(2)Write a review
Robertsons Traditional Mincemeat 411G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

Product Description

  • A delicious mix of apple, dried fruits, candied peel and mixed spices.

By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Manufacturers of Cakes and Culinary Products Premier Foods PLC Hertfordshire

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 411g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Apples (26%), Vine Fruit (26%) (Sultanas, Raisins, Currants with Glazing Agent (Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil)), Candied Mixed Peel (4%) (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Orange Peel, Sugar, Lemon Peel, Citric Acid), Vegetable Suet (Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour), Treacle, Acetic Acid, Mixed Spices (0.3%) (Cinnamon, Coriander, Dill, Fennel, Cloves, Ginger, Nutmeg, Cassia), Citric Acid, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Storage

Refrigerate once opened and consume within six weeks.Best Before End See Lid

Recycling info

Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Robertsons,
  • Hain Daniels Group,
  • 4 Killingbeck Drive,
  • York Road,
  • Leeds,
  • LS14 6UF.

Return to

  • Robertsons,
  • Hain Daniels Group,
  • 4 Killingbeck Drive,
  • York Road,
  • Leeds,
  • LS14 6UF.
  • Careline 0800 022 4339
  • www.robertsons.co.uk

Net Contents

411g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer tablespoon 24g
Energy 1207 kJ290 kJ
-285 kcal68 kcal
Fat 2.7g0.6g
of which saturates 1.5g0.4g
Carbohydrate 63.5g15.2g
of which sugars 63.2g15.2g
Protein 0.8g0.2g
Salt TraceTrace
An adults Reference Intake (RI) for calories is 2000kcal--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Brilliant

5 stars

Best mincemeat, won't use any other make

I don't want palm oil in my mincemeat!!!

1 stars

What is 'traditional' about palm oil?

