Robertsons Traditional Mincemeat 411G

Brilliant
Best mincemeat, won't use any other make
I don't want palm oil in my mincemeat!!!
What is 'traditional' about palm oil?
By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Manufacturers of Cakes and Culinary Products Premier Foods PLC Hertfordshire
Sugar, Apples (26%), Vine Fruit (26%) (Sultanas, Raisins, Currants with Glazing Agent (Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil)), Candied Mixed Peel (4%) (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Orange Peel, Sugar, Lemon Peel, Citric Acid), Vegetable Suet (Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour), Treacle, Acetic Acid, Mixed Spices (0.3%) (Cinnamon, Coriander, Dill, Fennel, Cloves, Ginger, Nutmeg, Cassia), Citric Acid, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)
Refrigerate once opened and consume within six weeks.Best Before End See Lid
Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled
411g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per tablespoon 24g
|Energy
|1207 kJ
|290 kJ
|-
|285 kcal
|68 kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|0.6g
|of which saturates
|1.5g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|63.5g
|15.2g
|of which sugars
|63.2g
|15.2g
|Protein
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Salt
|Trace
|Trace
|An adults Reference Intake (RI) for calories is 2000kcal
|-
|-
