Tesco Mincemeat 411G

4(10)Write a review
£ 1.00
£2.44/kg
One tablespoon
  • Energy290kJ 68kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars13.1g
    15%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1207kJ / 285kcal

Product Description

  • Mincemeat.
  • FRUITY & WARMING
  • Pack size: 411g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vine Fruits (32%), Apple (21%), Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Candied Mixed Citrus Peel (3%), Vegetable Suet [Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil], Mixed Spices, Preservative (Acetic Acid), Colour (Plain Caramel).

Vine Fruits contains Sultanas, Currants, Raisins.

Candied Mixed Citrus Peel contains Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Orange Peel, Sugar, Lemon Peel.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 17 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

411g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (24g)
Energy1207kJ / 285kcal290kJ / 68kcal
Fat2.5g0.6g
Saturates1.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate63.3g15.2g
Sugars54.5g13.1g
Fibre2.5g0.6g
Protein1.1g0.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

10 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Christmas in a jar

5 stars

Excellent taste and quality, packed with fruit and flavour. I've been baking with Tesco brand Mincemeat for some time now and you won't be disappointed, add 2 tbs of Brandy to a 820g jar and some chopped glace cherries for the perfect mince pies.

Below Tesco standards

1 stars

This mincemeat was first item from Tesco I have ever had to throw away due to substandard quality - severe. It would be better to withdraw this item from sale. (Last year's higher qiality option was not offered for the delivery on 31 Oct 2019. Perhaps this date too early for normal availability.)

Just perfect to make vegan mince pies for my daugh

5 stars

Just perfect to make vegan mince pies for my daughters!

Dirty palm oil

1 stars

Dirty palm oil

Best ever

5 stars

The best mincemeat I have ever used. Fantastic flavour and so juicy. Mince pies don’t last long in my house. Now to stock up for Christmas.

Very tasty

5 stars

Made mince pies. They were lovely. Full of spice and dried fruit

Tasty and very good value.

4 stars

I tip mine out into a small bowl and stir in a tablespoon of brandy. Good quantity of fruit and not over sweet.

Plump fruit

5 stars

I have bought this twice as it was the only brand in stock I was not disappointed as it is excellent quality and low price

Makes Great tasting mince pies

4 stars

Makes lovely tasting mince pies for Christmas, freezes well so can bake the pies early and save the rush in December

Works well

4 stars

Works well in Christmas cakes and mince pies with good taste and texture

