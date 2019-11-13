Tesco Mincemeat 411G

Christmas in a jar
Excellent taste and quality, packed with fruit and flavour. I've been baking with Tesco brand Mincemeat for some time now and you won't be disappointed, add 2 tbs of Brandy to a 820g jar and some chopped glace cherries for the perfect mince pies.
Below Tesco standards
This mincemeat was first item from Tesco I have ever had to throw away due to substandard quality - severe. It would be better to withdraw this item from sale. (Last year's higher qiality option was not offered for the delivery on 31 Oct 2019. Perhaps this date too early for normal availability.)
Just perfect to make vegan mince pies for my daughters!
Dirty palm oil
Best ever
The best mincemeat I have ever used. Fantastic flavour and so juicy. Mince pies don’t last long in my house. Now to stock up for Christmas.
Very tasty
Made mince pies. They were lovely. Full of spice and dried fruit
Tasty and very good value.
I tip mine out into a small bowl and stir in a tablespoon of brandy. Good quantity of fruit and not over sweet.
Plump fruit
I have bought this twice as it was the only brand in stock I was not disappointed as it is excellent quality and low price
Makes Great tasting mince pies
Makes lovely tasting mince pies for Christmas, freezes well so can bake the pies early and save the rush in December
Works well
Works well in Christmas cakes and mince pies with good taste and texture