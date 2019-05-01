Tesco Seedless Raisins 1Kg

Rotten raisins.
Your seedless raisins previously came from California and were tasty and juicy. Now they come from Turkey. They are inferior to ones from California. The Turkish ones are hard, even after soaking and do not taste as nice. Very disappointing.
This present offer of raisins is wrongly named.
I really like Tesco's Californian seedless raisins, but the last two orders came with Turkish seedless raisins, although they were advertised as Californian. How will I know when the genuine, and much nicer, Californian raisins are being offered, and not Turkish ones?
Taste great
I buy and use these raisins regularly and they are always fresh and tasty