Tesco Seedless Raisins 1Kg

4(3)Write a review
£ 3.30
£3.30/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy420kJ 99kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars18.7g
    21%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1400kJ / 330kcal

Product Description

  • Seedless raisins
  • FOR BAKING & FOR COOKING Sundried for sweetness, great for everything from cake to curries
  • Pack size: 1000g

Information

Ingredients

Raisins, Sunflower Oil.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal with tape provided.

Produce of

Produce of Turkey, Packed in Turkey

Number of uses

approx. 16 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1400kJ / 330kcal420kJ / 99kcal
Fat1.1g0.3g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate74.5g22.4g
Sugars62.4g18.7g
Fibre4.0g1.2g
Protein3.6g1.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Rotten raisins.

2 stars

Your seedless raisins previously came from California and were tasty and juicy. Now they come from Turkey. They are inferior to ones from California. The Turkish ones are hard, even after soaking and do not taste as nice. Very disappointing.

This present offer of raisins is wrongly named.

5 stars

I really like Tesco's Californian seedless raisins, but the last two orders came with Turkish seedless raisins, although they were advertised as Californian. How will I know when the genuine, and much nicer, Californian raisins are being offered, and not Turkish ones?

Taste great

5 stars

I buy and use these raisins regularly and they are always fresh and tasty

