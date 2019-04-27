By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Seedless Raisins 500G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Seedless Raisins 500G
£ 1.80
£3.60/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy420kJ 99kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars18.7g
    21%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1400kJ / 330kcal

Product Description

  • Seedless raisins
  • FOR BAKING & FOR COOKING Sundried for sweetness, great for everything from cake to curries
  • FOR BAKING & FOR COOKING Sundried for sweetness, great for everything from cake to curries
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Raisins, Sunflower Oil.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal with tape provided.

Produce of

Produce of Turkey, Packed in Turkey

Number of uses

approx. 16 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1400kJ / 330kcal420kJ / 99kcal
Fat1.1g0.3g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate74.5g22.4g
Sugars62.4g18.7g
Fibre4.0g1.2g
Protein3.6g1.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Very pleased with these raisins.

5 stars

Really good quality, use on cereals & as a snack. Best thing for me is that there are no unwanted additives/chemicals. Very tasty & would be great in scones/cakes etc. Just needs plastic packaging changed now to biodegradable, or some kind of environmentally friendly packaging.

I don’t want raisins covered in sunflower oil

1 stars

Why do I have to buy raisins covered in sunflower oil? Tesco used to stock Sun Maid raisins which aren’t. Now I’m expected to buy these. I won’t.

Great and moist.

5 stars

some brands dry out and stick together. These are great and last a long time.

versatile ingredient

4 stars

part of my porridge everyday

Usually bought next

Tesco Currants 500G

£ 1.80
£3.60/kg

Tesco Sultanas 500G

£ 1.80
£3.60/kg

Tesco Glace Cherry Halves 200G

£ 1.50
£0.75/100g

Tesco Glace Cherries 200G

£ 1.50
£7.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here