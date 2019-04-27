Tesco Seedless Raisins 500G

Very pleased with these raisins.
Really good quality, use on cereals & as a snack. Best thing for me is that there are no unwanted additives/chemicals. Very tasty & would be great in scones/cakes etc. Just needs plastic packaging changed now to biodegradable, or some kind of environmentally friendly packaging.
I don’t want raisins covered in sunflower oil
Why do I have to buy raisins covered in sunflower oil? Tesco used to stock Sun Maid raisins which aren’t. Now I’m expected to buy these. I won’t.
Great and moist.
some brands dry out and stick together. These are great and last a long time.
versatile ingredient
part of my porridge everyday