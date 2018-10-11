By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Currants 1Kg

Tesco Currants 1Kg
£ 3.40
£3.40/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy417kJ 98kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars20.7g
    23%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1392kJ / 328kcal

Product Description

  • Currants.
  • FOR BAKING & COOKING Sundried for chewiness, great for cakes and biscuits
  • Pack size: 1000g

Information

Ingredients

Currants, Sunflower Oil.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal with tape provided.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 33 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1392kJ / 328kcal417kJ / 98kcal
Fat0.8g0.2g
Saturates0.4g0.1g
Carbohydrate75.8g22.7g
Sugars69.0g20.7g
Fibre5.0g1.5g
Protein2.0g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Nice

5 stars

Add to porridge

Good value

5 stars

Enjoyed them

