Tesco Currants 500G

Bought these to make a fruit cake and had no problems at all with them. Would repurchase.
I have been eating the Christmas cake I made and have found lots of seeds in the dried fruit that I used which I think come from the currants. The only other fruit I used was sultanas. Its not very pleasant biting down on hard, crunchy things.
Perfect
By these all the time to make bread pudding and bread & butter pudding, good packaging good sized bag and moist currents.
THEY MAKE GREAT ECCLES CAKES!
AS AN ECCLES CAKE CONNOISSEUR, I AM ABLE TO SAY THAT OUR HOME-BAKED CAKES, WITH TESCO CURRANTS, ARE TRULY SUPERB.