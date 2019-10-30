By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ready To Roll Natural Marzipan 500G

Tesco Ready To Roll Natural Marzipan 500G
Per 25g
  • Energy441kJ 105kcal
  • Fat3.0g
  • Saturates0.3g
  • Sugars16.3g
  • Salt<0.01
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1764kJ / 419kcal

Product Description

  • Marzipan.
  • READY TO ROLL Adds an indulgently sweet, nutty layer to your favourite bakes
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Almonds (24%), Glucose Syrup, Water, Invert Sugar Syrup.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerate.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Will cover up to a 6''-7'' (15-18cm) round cake.
    Knead marzipan until pliable and roll out to a thickness of approx. 5mm (1/4 inch), on a surface lightly dusted with icing sugar.  Coat cake with a thin layer of buttercream or boiled and cooled apricot jam. Cover with marzipan and trim away any excess with a sharp knife.  Allow to dry for 24 hours before icing.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy1764kJ / 419kcal441kJ / 105kcal
Fat12.0g3.0g
Saturates1.0g0.3g
Carbohydrate70.0g17.5g
Sugars65.0g16.3g
Fibre2.2g0.6g
Protein6.6g1.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Very good value.

5 stars

I always use this marzipan under the icing on my cakes and for making petits fours. It takes colour very well and tastes good. It is excellent value compared to others.

