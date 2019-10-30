Tesco Ready To Roll Natural Marzipan 500G

Very good value.
I always use this marzipan under the icing on my cakes and for making petits fours. It takes colour very well and tastes good. It is excellent value compared to others.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1764kJ / 419kcal
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Almonds (24%), Glucose Syrup, Water, Invert Sugar Syrup.
Store in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerate.
Produced in the U.K.
Will cover up to a 6''-7'' (15-18cm) round cake.
Knead marzipan until pliable and roll out to a thickness of approx. 5mm (1/4 inch), on a surface lightly dusted with icing sugar. Coat cake with a thin layer of buttercream or boiled and cooled apricot jam. Cover with marzipan and trim away any excess with a sharp knife. Allow to dry for 24 hours before icing.
20 Servings
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
500g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g
|Energy
|1764kJ / 419kcal
|441kJ / 105kcal
|Fat
|12.0g
|3.0g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|70.0g
|17.5g
|Sugars
|65.0g
|16.3g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.6g
|Protein
|6.6g
|1.7g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
