Tesco Walnut Halves 100G

Walnuts
Pre packed walnuts always taste stale WHY
Great Features
I got it weeks ago and I'm so happy that I did
Ideal as a nourishing mix with breakfast cereal
it is part of my weekly delivered order from tesco
good value for money bag not big enough cos i am a greedy bugger!
I cant get enough of these ,as you would see from my shopping list every week I am a nut a holic, them is luverly
delicious
bought for baking coffee and walnut cake ..ideal
Very tasty and fresh
Very tasty and fresh
Great value - Great taste !
I always buy this product as my coffee and walnut cake is always in demand and obviously only like the best and top quality ingredients as I Always get from Tesco and these walnut halves are second to none.
Great product
Buy these most weeks, lovely