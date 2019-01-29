By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Walnut Halves 100G

4.5(8)Write a review
Tesco Walnut Halves 100G
£ 1.50
£15.00/kg
Per 25g
  • Energy701kJ 170kcal
    9%
  • Fat15.5g
    22%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2805kJ / 679kcal

Product Description

  • Walnut halves.
  • FOR BAKING & COOKING Specially selected for topping your cakes
  • FOR BAKING & COOKING Specially selected for topping your cakes
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal bag using the tape provided and use within 1 month.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml25g
Energy2805kJ / 679kcal701kJ / 170kcal
Fat61.9g15.5g
Saturates5.6g1.4g
Carbohydrate9.9g2.5g
Sugars1.8g0.5g
Fibre4.6g1.2g
Protein18.2g4.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

8 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Walnuts

3 stars

Pre packed walnuts always taste stale WHY

Great Features

5 stars

I got it weeks ago and I'm so happy that I did

Ideal as a nourishing mix with breakfast cereal

4 stars

it is part of my weekly delivered order from tesco

good value for money bag not big enough cos i am a greedy bugger!

5 stars

I cant get enough of these ,as you would see from my shopping list every week I am a nut a holic, them is luverly

delicious

5 stars

bought for baking coffee and walnut cake ..ideal

Very tasty and fresh

5 stars

Very tasty and fresh

Great value - Great taste !

5 stars

I always buy this product as my coffee and walnut cake is always in demand and obviously only like the best and top quality ingredients as I Always get from Tesco and these walnut halves are second to none.

Great product

5 stars

Buy these most weeks, lovely

